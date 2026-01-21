To those who live in Montgomery County, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., the latest and final season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” is full of familiar locations.

In Season 10 of the hit life makeover show, now streaming, the Fab Five welcome five final contestants, called “heroes” on the show, for makeovers before saying goodbye to “Queer Eye” for good. Our heroes this season hail from Silver Spring, Arlington and D.C.

When “Queer Eye” first debuted in 2018, it aimed to expand the goals of the original aughts show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” — to continue to introduce viewers who might not know any LGBTQ+ people, but also welcome guests beyond the original “Straight Guy” archetype.

The show now features heroes who are men, women, straight and queer.

All five episodes of “Queer Eye” Season 10 are streaming now on Netflix. This final season includes several Montgomery County locations. (Kit Karzen/Netflix)

The stars of Season 10, premiering the day after the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, say the message of their show resonates more than ever.

“I wish this was the end of a very long battle, but it’s not,” home design host Jeremiah Brent said. “It’s never been more important for people to accept and tolerate and learn. This show, at its core, is a reminder that we are better when we’re together.”

‘Queer Eye’ Season 10 filming locations

Over the course of the final five episodes of the series, the show’s stars — Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — visit several dozen spots in the region. Here’s everywhere you can shop, dine and sightsee like a “Queer Eye” star.

Maryland

Season 10 hero Kate Janosko (Episode 3) lives in Silver Spring

C&O Canal

Serena & Lily (Bethesda)

Kate Janosco and her two daughters hug the Fab Five outside of their Silver Spring home. (Jenny Anderson/Netflix)

Washington, D.C.

Heroes Dorriene Diggs (Episode 1), Mike Devereaux (Episode 2) and Greg Whittier (Episode 4) live in D.C.

Annie’s Paramount Steak House (Dupont Circle)

Bearded Goat Barber (Navy Yard)

Bishops (Navy Yard)

Call Your Mother (Capitol Hill)

Cranes (Gallery Place)

D.C. Fire Station 1 (Georgetown)

Digital Pioneers Academy (Capitol Hill)

Dupont Circle Fountain (Dupont Circle)

Florida House (Capitol Hill)

Huckberry (Georgetown)

Iron Gate (Dupont Circle)

Kindred Barber (Dupont Circle)

“The LOVE Mural” (Blagden Alley)

“Queer Eye” host Antoni Porowski, the show’s cooking expert, poses in front of “The LOVE Mural” in Blagden Alley in Washington, D.C. (David Needleman/Netflix)

Municipal Fish Market (The Wharf)

National Mall

Nellie’s Sports Bar (U Street)

Pineapples & Pearls (Capitol Hill)

Rails (Georgetown)

Riggs hotel (Penn Quarter)

Rosewood hotel (Georgetown)

Tuckernuck (Georgetown)

Van Ness Street (Van Ness)

Virginia

Nick McCall (left), his son Jeffrey (center) and show co-host Antoni Porowski (right) cook together at 1799 Prime in Alexandria. (Kit Karzen/Netflix)

Hero Nick McCall (Episode 5) lives in Arlington