Bad Bunny’s halftime show at Super Bowl LX featured a whole lot of pride in Puerto Rican culture and music — and gave one University of Maryland professor a lot of material for his coursework.

Award-winning artist Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed almost entirely in Spanish during the roughly 13-minute show, which featured a slew of celebrity cameos, people dressed as sugarcane plants and a real wedding.

Juan Carlos Quintero-Herencia, who teaches a class exploring Puerto Rico’s musicality at UMD, incorporates the popular singer in his classroom. His students explore how music, including from the 31-year-old’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” captures contemporary Puerto Rico.

“It was a very courageous and meaningful performance,” Quintero-Herencia said of the halftime show. “I was really moved.”

Here are his takeaways from Bad Bunny’s performance.

Bad Bunny was an ideal performer for this stage

The announcement that Bad Bunny would headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show drove some criticism in conservative circles, including from President Donald Trump.

Quintero-Herencia thought Bad Bunny was the ideal performer for such a stage, adding that his performance was a “very creative response.”

The halftime show is the “cathedral of American popular culture,” an American sporting event with global reach, said Quintero-Herencia. Bad Bunny’s work resonates far beyond geographical boundaries and language, he added.

“That’s why the Super Bowl moment is a cultural threshold for a lot of people,” he said.

The sets were ‘complex’ and ‘meaningful’

Quintero-Herencia said he was deeply moved by the performance and the sets, which had nods to Latin American culture.

Bad Bunny started the performance amid a sugarcane field, an homage to Puerto Rico’s main cash crop when it became a U.S. territory. He performed “Yo Perreo Sola” on a tiny pink and yellow casita, or house, constructed on the field, and “EOO,” a nod to Puerto Rican nightlife, atop a pickup truck.

The movement between sets may have seemed chaotic, even cluttered, for those unfamiliar with Puerto Rican fiesta traditions. But for many in the diaspora, it was authentic, Quintero-Herencia said.

There were “little winks” to Latin American culture throughout the show, Quintero-Herencia said: the joining of Ricky Martin, a Puerto Rican star from a previous generation, the weaving of old salsa hits, the kids sleeping on chairs at a party.

“We have a saying in Spanish: el que sabe, sabe,” he said. If you know, you know.

The show was also provocative

Perhaps the most provocative part of the performance was toward the end, after Bad Bunny shouted, “God Bless America!”

He then listed all the nations of North, South and Central America. Quintero-Herencia said Bad Bunny was challenging the idea of what makes someone an American.

In Spanish and Portuguese, the word “americano” refers to anyone born in the Americas — not just to someone who was born in the United States.

“America is a word that encompasses so much difference and so much cultural and historical perspective. To say that America is identical to a state or a governmental notion is absurd,” Quintero-Herencia said. “I think that’s what he was trying to portray.”

