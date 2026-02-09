The sight of Mike Macdonald covered in confetti, soaking up his Super Bowl championship with the Seattle Seahawks, might have been tough to stomach for Ravens fans who watched Macdonald’s defense dominate in Baltimore just two years prior. But in Jesse Minter, Baltimore is hoping it’s found the next defensive guru at head coach.

“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss eight lessons the Ravens can learn from the Seahawks’ title. Then, they talk about the latest additions to Minter’s coaching staff.

