The Baltimore region is hunkered down for a winter storm that’s expected to bring the largest snowfall in years.

With a fresh layer of snow on the ground, it’s time to have fun.

[Live updates: Winter Storm Fern hits Maryland]

After scouring social media and surveying Banner staff, here are some of our favorite sledding spots in Baltimore and beyond.

Patterson Park

2601 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore

The hills of Patterson Park are prime offerings for snow day fun. But according to our Director of Philanthropy Elizabeth Courtemanche, the hill just off the Observatory takes the prize, with dozens of Baltimore families armed with tubes and sleds ready to shred the gnar.

Federal Hill

300 Warren Ave., Baltimore

Yes, of course, we’re going to recommend Federal Hill Park. And, no, we’re not just suggesting it because it’s the most well-known hill in the city. It’s long been a favorite spot for Baltimoreans on snow days. Just check out this social post from investigative reporter Justin Fenton.

People sled down Federal Hill in January 2025. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)

Druid Hill Park

900 Druid Park Lake Drive, Baltimore

Nestled in the north Baltimore, this 745-acre park has plenty of space for sledding, snowball fights and igloo forts. There are some popular hills close to the Maryland Zoo entrance, but there should be several sledding options in this vast city park.

Wyman Park Dell

2929 N Charles St., Baltimore

Nearby Johns Hopkins students have their very own sledding hills in this park, located just south of Johns Hopkins University’s campus. A few long, tree-less hillsides inside the park offer a chill sledding experience for those close to the Charles Village neighborhood.

Sam Krumholz helps up his wife, Akana Noto, and kids, Satsuki Krumholz-Noto, 3, Noemi Krumholz-Noto, 1, after sledding down a hill at Wyman Park Dell in December. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Baltimore County School Headquarters

6901 N. Charles St., Towson

It might be counterintuitive to go to school on a snow day, but hear Banner education reporter Liz Bowie out. According to the veteran journalist, hundreds gather in the Towson area to use the building’s hill on Charles Street.

“A little scary, it is so good,” Bowie said.

Oregon Ridge Park

13555 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville

Another staff favorite is Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville. Most know it for its beautiful hiking trails in spring and summer; it also has hills ideal for sledding. The park is just a 30-minute ride from the city.

Lake Elkhorn Park

6800 Cradlerock Way, Columbia

This Howard County gem offers a couple miles of trails, fishing and boating in the summertime, but it turns into a winter wonderland months later.

Locals take their sleds down the hilly area near the dam or opt for a quiet walk around Columbia’s largest lake.

North Glen Park

1391 Gordon Court, Glen Burnie

Express Desk editor Carrie Mihalcik is a fan of sledding with her family in North Glen Park. Sledders slide down the hill into a sunken football field. Plus, it’s easy to get back to the top because there are no obstacles or stairs.

“It’s short but steep and fast,” Mihalcik said.