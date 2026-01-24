A snowstorm predicted to dump as much as 12 inches on Montgomery County this weekend will change your life for the next few days.

“We haven’t had a winter storm like this in decades,” County Executive Marc Elrich said Friday. “We need people to take this seriously.”

Elrich declared a snow emergency, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and imposes on-street parking restrictions to make it easier for plows to clear streets.

Some municipalities, including Rockville, have also declared snow emergencies, as has the state, making it illegal to park on snow emergency routes.

Check the county’s Winter Storm Information portal — www.montgomerycountymd.gov/snow — for plowing and Ride On bus updates, and information on delays and closings.

New rules of the road

The county asks residents to avoid street parking. Park in driveways or use county garages, which will be free during the snow emergency.

Read More Live updates: Winter Storm Fern’s latest forecast projects 5-10 inches as Marylanders finish panic prepping Jan 24, 2026

Where street parking is unavoidable, residents should park on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses on Saturday. Vehicles should be moved to the other side of the street on Tuesday, if conditions persist.

Ride On bus service will operate on a reduced schedule Sunday.

The county will press 275 plow trucks into service, but don’t expect to see any until about 3 inches fall. And it will likely take days to get to every street.

Frigid weather will lock in after the snow stops falling Sunday or Monday, so roads could be icy long after.

Closures

The county’s libraries will be closed Sunday, as will its recreation centers and the animal adoption center. County liquor stores will also close Sunday.

Trash pickup schedules are also likely to be affected, and the transfer station and county recreation facilities will be closed Sunday.

Montgomery County schools have canceled all activities scheduled for Sunday and won’t have to figure out whether to shut down Monday — students are already off so teachers can work on end-of-term grading and planning.

Power outages are possible.

The Archdiocese of Washington gave dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation so Catholics won’t need to go to church. Many churches are holding services online.

Montgomery County officials ask residents to check on their neighbors. Here’s what else they recommend.

Stay connected

Sign up for Alert Montgomery. This free service allows emergency alerts to be delivered to email accounts, cellphones and other wireless devices.

Charge your phone and other devices before the storm.

Keep these numbers for utilities handy:

PEPCO: 1-877-737-2662

BG&E: 1-877-778-2222

Potomac Edison/First Energy: 1-888-544-4877

Washington Gas: 703-750-1000 (call 911 if you smell a strong gas odor)

WSSC water and sewer emergencies: 301-206-4002

Driving, parking, public transit

Avoid driving. If you must drive, take it slow.

MCDOT Ride On Bus riders should check for updates regularly at rideonbus.com.

Here are tips to get street parking right in a snow emergency — from cul-de-sac parking to preventing plows from piling snow at your driveway’s entrance.

Take care of your sidewalk

Residents are responsible for removing snow and ice on any sidewalk on or adjacent to property they own, lease or manage within 24 hours after the end of the storm.

The pathway must be wide enough for people in wheelchairs to navigate.

More sidewalk clearing tips can be found here.

Be a good neighbor

Check on neighbors, particularly older adults and those living alone.

Worried about a neighbor? Call the county’s 24-hour Crisis Line at 240-907-2688.

Concerns about an animal in distress are handled by Animal Services: 301-279-8000.

To keep up with The Banner’s coverage of the snowstorm across Maryland, follow our live blog here.