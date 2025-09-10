A man was shot and severely injured outside a Baltimore mosque Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body outside the Masjid Ul Haqq in West Baltimore shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the shooting in the 500 block of Islamic Way. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The Masjid Ul Haqq has been in the Upton neighborhood for over 70 years and is considered one of the oldest Islamic places of worship in the city. The mosque is mostly surrounded by parks and playgrounds.

It was not immediately disclosed whether the victim or the person of interest belonged to the congregation.

This article may be updated.