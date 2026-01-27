A 65-year-old man died in an Upton rowhouse fire Tuesday morning, the first fire fatality of the year.

Baltimore firefighters were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for a house burning in the 700 block of Brune Street, officials said in a news release. Crews braved “dangerously cold” temperatures and quickly extinguished the fire, officials said.

The victim was found on the first floor of the home and pronounced dead at the scene, said John Marsh, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

A 33-year-old man self-evacuated the brick building and was transported to a hospital for injuries. A photo shared by the Baltimore firefighters union shows gray and black smoke billowing and flames inside the home’s barred windows.

City fire officials are investigating.

Last year, nine people in Baltimore died in fires, down from 18 in 2024, according to WJZ, a media partner of The Banner.

The fire followed a weekend storm that dumped 8 to 12 inches of snow and sleet on parts of Maryland.