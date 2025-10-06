A stabbing outside the Towson Town Center over the weekend was a domestic-related incident and not a random act, Baltimore County Police said Sunday.

Maryland Transit Administration Police and Towson Precinct officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the parking lot of the mall Saturday morning and found a woman with multiple injuries to her upper body.

The suspect dropped the knife when police arrived and was arrested. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

As of Monday morning, police have not released information related to possible charges or the identity of the suspect. The Baltimore County Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Police said the stabbing remains under investigation, but no additional people are being sought.

Towson Town Center, a shopping mall on Dulaney Valley Road, has over 180 stores and opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays.