A person was stabbed and suffered critical injuries outside of the Towson Town Center on Saturday morning, police said.

Maryland Transit Administration Police and Towson Precinct Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in progress in the parking lot of the mall at 11 a.m., according to Baltimore County Police.

The suspect dropped the knife when police arrived and was arrested, police said.

The victim, who was stabbed in the upper torso, was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Towson Town Center is a sprawling shopping mall with over 180 stores on Dulaney Valley Road.

This article may be updated.