A great illustration can immerse you in the emotion of a heartwrenching tale or delight with surprising details.
This year, The Banner worked with illustrators from our Maryland community to tackle stories big and small, telling complicated narratives about immigration, education, and the foreclosure crisis in Baltimore, humanizing the experiences of federal workers, and showing the emotional toll of the uprising after the killing of Freddie Gray.
These talented artists brought tenderness and whimsy to stories about swimming through the hot summer, the insatiable pull of TikTok and even a guide to Baltimore for Jane Austen fans.
Here are a few of our favorites from the year.
