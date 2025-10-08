For the first time since 1980, The Jane Austen Society of North America is hosting their annual general meeting in the heart of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, celebrating the 250th birthday of the literary legend from Oct. 10-12. As a former Baltimore resident and the illustrator/co-creator of "Jane Was Here: An Illustrated Guide to Jane Austen’s England," here’s my itinerary for any Janeite romantic looking to make the most of their time in Baltimore.

(Lexi K. Nilson for The Banner)

Our jaunt around Charm City begins in the center of Mount Vernon at The Walter’s Art Museum. Stroll across cobbled streets and fallen magnolia leaves before entering the Sculpture Court. Like Elizabeth Bennett visiting Pemberley for her first time (“Pride and Prejudice,” a film directed by Joe Wright in 2005), wander longingly, never knowing who lurks around the corner.

(Lexi K. Nilson for The Banner)

From the museum, venture north for refreshment at Emma’s Tea Spot. Whether you’re just a bit peckish for a takeaway scone or famished enough for the Queen BE High Tea, you’ll delight in the light-hearted atmosphere infused with British charm, bunting and knitted tea cozies. May I recommend a hearty helping of clotted cream? Too good for even Emma’s father, the sweets-averse Mr. Woodhouse, to skip (“Emma,” 1816).

(Lexi K. Nilson for The Banner)

Next, travel north into Baltimore County to Goucher College and peruse the famed Jane Austen Collection. Make sure to call ahead and make a reservation to step back in time. The collection boasts first editions of Austen’s novels along with the journals of the archive’s original collector, Alberta Burke.

(Lexi K. Nilson for The Banner)

Stop for a long walk at Cylburn Arboretum, a 200-acre oasis near Coldspring, where we’ll share in Miss Marianne Dashwood’s passion for dead leaves (“Sense and Sensibility,” 1811). We can find solace in the gazebo of Nathans Garden to write a passionate love letter or two before roaming the Mansion Circle and stealing peeks through glazed windows into the ballroom.

(Lexi K. Nilson for The Banner)

Forge south to Annapolis for a visit to the historic Hammond-Harwood House. Completed in 1775, the same year Austen was born, this elegant home was occupied by the Lockerman family, who lived a very similar lifestyle as the characters in Austen’s novels.

Meander the hallways, marveling at hand-carved and gilded furniture while basking in spots of sunshine streaming through the windows from atop the garden’s magnolia trees. Upstairs in the ballroom you may even imagine Jane Fairfax enamoring party guests on the house’s original London-made pianoforte from 1806 (“Emma,” 1816).

Thus concludes our tour, but I’d be remiss to leave you without a few other Austen-coded havens around the city.

Enjoy brunch at The Corner Pantry in Lake Falls Village near the enchanting neighborhood of Roland Park before joining mef and author Nicole Jacobsen for a Jane Austen Crafternoon Teatime at The Ivy Bookshop on Saturday 10/11 Oct. 11 from 1-4 p.m.

Looking for a pinch of salty sea air to enhance your weekend? Taste a bit of Captain Wentworth’s (“Persuasion,” 1817) sailor life aboard the USS Constellation docked in the Inner Harbor and open for tours.

And if you find yourself in want of new ribbons, Pigtown is your answer. While Baltimore can’t quite boast a genuine haberdashery like the Bennett sisters (“Pride and Prejudice,” 1813) would have frequented, they’d surely find a thrill inside Scrap Bmore. Pop in for secondhand craft supplies and anything you’d need to festoon a bonnet, bedeck a needle point, or sew your very own empire waist tea gown.

Lexi K. Nilson moved to Baltimore in 2020 to attend MICA’S illustration practice program and is the illustrator of “Jane Was Here: An Illustrated Guide to Jane Austen’s England,” published in 2020 by Hardie Grant UK, now under the Quadrille imprint.