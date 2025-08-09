Summer is well underway and people are flocking to public pools to kick back and cool off. Baltimore City’s Recreation and Parks Department operates 19 public pools through the city — all accessible for free by signing up for a BCRP Civic Rec account. I make my way to Riverside Pool with my sketchpad on a sweltering Saturday to soak up the sights, chat with patrons, and capture a snapshot of Baltimore summer.

The author walks to the pool, sketchbook in hand. (Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

The pool is near the center of Riverside Park in South Baltimore — just follow the crowds in bathing suits. Walking through the double doors, I am greeted by a row of staffers clad in blue and yellow T-shirts that check and welcome me in.

For those with little ones in tow, a nook to the right of the check-in desk serves as a designated holding area for strollers. “Last summer we had individual parking spots taped off and everything,” notes a staff member, “but this corner has worked out fine this season.”

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

Swimwear is required to enter, and no bags are allowed on the deck, so patrons travel light. A young staffer buzzes around, reminding folks to stow their bags in complimentary lockers (or parked strollers). The effect is a relatively uncluttered pool deck peppered with bundles of assorted belongings.

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

Situated by the pool entrance is a fenced-off kiddie pool area, complete with partially shaded grass lawns for lounging. The fountain in the middle of the pool may no longer work, but the kids gleefully wading around it don’t seem to notice.

Attentive adults sit on the edge of the shallow waters, socializing or taking a brief respite, while the lifeguard is liberal with his whistle.

The kiddie pool is a microcosm of the region; there is a wide range of neighborhoods represented.

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

A woman from White Marsh tells me, “My friend convinced me to check it out, and to be honest, if I’m going to drive all the way to the city, I’d rather go to the Druid Hill pool.” She might not be impressed, but most of the families say they’ll be back.

I couldn’t help but be charmed by Felix’s Charm City rash guard! (Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

Beyond the fence, the main pool area is buzzing but doesn’t feel overcrowded.

People are relaxing with a good book or taking siestas. The pool has plenty of loungers up for grabs, but some prefer to sit in their own beach chairs, carted from home.

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

Alternatively, the warm deck floor is a good place to nap.

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Bann)

In the shallow end, friends bob and laugh. A couple playfully practices their doggy paddle, as two women are engrossed in conversation half-in and half-out of the pool. The vibe is laid back, with bursts of energy from youngsters who have graduated from the kiddie area.

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

Toward the middle of the pool, two floppy lane lines roughly divide the shallow end from the deep end, creating a slightly awkward two-lane-wide gap.

At one point, an unbothered person attempts to swim a few laps in this space, but it’s rare to see lap swimmers on a peak summer weekend. Instead, this middle zone tends to be the chosen playground of a group of teenage boys who are a lifeguard whistle-blow away from getting reeled in.

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

Beyond the teenage chaos is the deep end. Several muscular guys chat, legs cooling in the water, jokingly (but fondly) referring to the pool as “Riverside Resort.”

At one point the lifeguards ask patrons to clear out the deep end. Like a fever dream, an OKGo song blasts over the speakers and colorful swimmers—some in sparkly leggings—dive into the pool, practicing a synchronized dance.

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

Members of the water ballet group Fluid Movement, they are rehearsing for their forthcoming sold-out performance on banned books. Very Baltimore.

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

The energy at the pool is at times chaotic and unpredictable. But the overall mood is relaxed and friendly. As the afternoon winds down, the young staffer is making his rounds again — this time with a Popsicle in hand — to remind folks to put their bags in the lockers.

At 15 minutes till close, the lifeguards blow their whistles in unison to urge people to clear the pools. Families gather their belongings and make their way reluctantly to the exit.

(Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

Given how hot it’s been, I will likely do the same.

Yifan Luo is an illustrator and storyteller based in Baltimore.