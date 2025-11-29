When Monesha Phillips started her retail store, Pandora’s Box, in Federal Hill 25 years ago, she said she was among the first small businesses to open up alongside Cross Street Market and a few other bars.

While Phillips, raised in South Baltimore, said it has been amazing to watch the neighborhood transform, it has been filled with “ups and downs,” including the many economic challenges she has faced along with other small businesses this year. Higher business costs, tariffs on goods she sells in her store and less overall costumers through her door has made the milestone year a bit more difficult for her shop.

“I had to pivot a lot this year,” she said, adding that she has dealt very little with tariffs in her over two decades of business ownership. “Things that I would normally sell I can no longer sell,” including some items which have tripled in price, she said.

Phillips is not alone in navigating the new economic landscape under President Donald Trump’s trade policies and what some small Baltimore business owners have described as a slow start to the holiday season after the recent government shutdown.

This Small Business Saturday, an annual event following Black Friday meant to bring in customers to local businesses, brought in less foot traffic than usual for Jinji Fraser at Jinji Chocolate in Waverly.

Fraser, who moved her Belvedere Square Market chocolate stall to a store in Waverly in 2023, said it is clear that customers have had to make more “intentional” spending decisions this year.

“We’ve been doing it long enough to ride the tide to an extent,” Fraser said. “But it still is unsettling.”

The chocolate company’s main product, cacao, has becoming increasingly hard to source, as most of it is grown and imported from other countries.

Trump introduced a general tariff against a list of countries in April and has change the rates for each country as he has negotiated with their leaders. But some small business owners have suffered from the increased prices and volatile shifts in the supply chain, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Fraser said the business is relying on some leftover stock from before the new tariff policies, but “it’s not going to last forever.” She said there may be some hard decisions regarding the store’s prices and how they’ll source their ingredients in the new year.

In Fell’s Point, Darron Waller said he has also noticed less people in his store, Mahogany Makers, where he sells locally-designed clothes, art and beauty products. He said last holiday season, the most profitable months for retailers, was busier than this year.

Monesha Phillips at her store, Pandora's Box, at Cross Street Market, where she is celebrating 25 years of business. (Sara Ruberg/The Banner)

Waller has been a longtime clothing designer of his line ALKEBU-LAN, which he sells in his store. But he opened his first brick-and-mortar store last year on Thames Street, where there is a long strip of local businesses and restaurants. He will celebrate his first anniversary on Dec. 6 in the store with an event called “Makers Mixer.”

“You can definitely see a change in people’s willingness to shop and just browse,” Waller said.

He said that he’s concerned that many people no longer have the resources to take care of themselves let alone the disposable income to spend at stores.

Marylanders have been through a lot this year: between federal worker layoffs that hit thousands of residents, and the government shutdown delaying pay to even more in the state. Plus, inflation and unemployment rates continue to rise across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At Tia Hamilton’s Urban Reads Bookstore, it’s been a tough year all around. She said it has always been difficult to make money as a small business owner, but Hamilton is hopeful the holiday season will keep her busy.

Daniel Fitzgerald and his wife Emily Grey look through beanies at Mahogany Makers in Baltimore. (Jessica Gallagher/The Banner)

“We need more help,” she said, adding that big corporations seem to get assistance while many local businesses struggle. “Without small businesses, [the community] is not going to thrive.”

Urban Reads Bookstore, a six-year-old staple in Waverly that mostly sells literature by Black authors, employs young people and formerly incarcerated individuals in the community. Hamilton started the store to help uplift her community through literacy and education.

Earlier this year Hamilton was also the victim of racist harassment, one person who said her store should be destroyed. While she still receives hate messages from time-to-time, but she said “they can’t shut me down.”