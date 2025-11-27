Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a man who jumped from a high-rise building in Silver Spring.

Upon arrival at approximately 1 p.m., first responders located a man who had apparently jumped from the building in the 1100 block of University Boulevard West. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Montgomery County Police statement.

First responders found a woman in a hallway of the apartment building. They administered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

The bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Police did not immediately disclose the identities of the deceased pending notification of the next of kin.