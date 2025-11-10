SNAP cuts. Closed airspace. Rising health insurance premiums.

The nation’s longest-ever government shutdown isn’t just a political standoff now; it’s reshaping life.

Just before the shutdown began Oct. 1, The Banner spoke with federal employees to learn how they were preparing.

We first reached out to these workers in February, shortly after President Donald Trump took office, and have maintained contact with them through emails and phone calls ever since.

As the shutdown broke the record last week, we checked in to hear how they’ve been spending their time if they’re furloughed and living without paychecks.

Almost all requested anonymity out of fear of retribution.

‘Canceling upcoming trips to see my family for the holidays’

“J” • Fort Meade • Defense contractor of 11 years

How have you been dealing with the uncertainty of this shutdown?

Going day-by-day at the office. Nobody knows what’s going on. The Department of Defense (I refuse to call it the Department of War) constantly issues incomplete or conflicting guidance on just about everything regarding furloughs, shutdown procedures, who is considered “essential” and what are considered “essential duties.”

So, we’re just doing the best we can with what knowledge we have.

If you have missed a paycheck, how are you managing?

I haven’t missed a paycheck yet as a contractor, because my work was already paid for. My money is not set to run out until Nov. 30. Those not getting paid have extremely low morale, and I don’t blame them — I would too. They’re constantly talking about cleaning out their freezers, disappointing their kids for the upcoming holidays, and taking advantage of financial assistance programs.

And I fear that Dec. 1, I’ll be right there with them.

How will your life be impacted if the shutdown lasts longer?

Canceling upcoming trips to see my family for the holidays will be the most immediate impact. But longer-term, even when the government does reopen, I’m seriously considering leaving this sector. It’s not as stable as it once was. The widening partisan divide is only going to make our jobs even more stressful as more and more everyday politics seeps into the SCIFs [sensitive compartmented information facilities].

The fact that kidding-but-not-really conversations about “if there was a civil war, what would we do considering where we work?” would be an unthinkable conversation 15 years ago. But that it isn’t too far-fetched in 2025 is wild to me. It may sound dramatic, but if you look at the media and the rhetoric being put out by the administration, they’re catalysts.

If you’re not required to go into work during the shutdown, how are you spending your day?

I have to go to work still. I don’t know what I’d be doing. I have colleagues who stay home and some just wait because they can be recalled at any moment (I can’t speak to other agencies but we’re typically given instructions not to go far, because you’ll have to return within a certain amount of time if you’re recalled).

I personally would be job hunting in the private sector.

If there is one thing you could say to Congress what would that be?

I’ve actually written to Andy Harris’ office, but I’d love all of Congress to hear this: Grow up. You work for, and represent “We the People.” So act like it and vote with your constituents’ best interests in mind, not how the president and speaker of the House of Representatives tell you to.

In case you forgot because you still get your paycheck and benefits, everything you’re doing right now drastically impacts people’s lives in one way or another.

‘Naively thought the shutdown would not last too long’

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services • Employee of one year

How have you been dealing with the uncertainty of this shutdown?

I naively thought the shutdown would not last too long, but now I feel like I have no idea how long it will last and what the impacts will continue to be. I just try to take every day as it comes, but the effects have been compounding at work the longer this drags on. I know it will be busy once it ends and people return. It feels like an unprecedented situation that we don’t really know how to deal with.

If you have missed a paycheck, how are you managing?

I am extremely lucky because I have not missed a paycheck, but I know this is an exceptionally rare situation for most federal employees. I have many coworkers and folks in my network who are missing paychecks, and I feel frustrated and angry on their behalf.

How will your life be impacted if the shutdown lasts longer?

It would continue to make my work extremely difficult, because of all that we are prevented from doing while at work. Although my agency is back to work, the shutdown is still hampering many aspects of work. The delays caused by the lapsed weeks of work have already caused problems that I know are impacting the public, whether or not they know it. It is unfair that Medicare (a program that is trusted, necessary, and popular amongst Americans) is being negatively impacted.

If you’re not required to go into work during the shutdown, how are you spending your day?

I am working throughout the shutdown, so I work my normal hours.

If there is one thing you could say to Congress what would that be?

I would tell Republicans that it is their job to negotiate with Democrats, and I would continue to tell the Democrats to hold the line and not give in.

‘Racism is a hell of a drug, and it’s killing everyone’

Elizabeth • Social Security Administration • Employee of two years

How have you been dealing with the uncertainty of this shutdown?

I am a disabled veteran. I can work from home, and that allows me to have the energy and focus to keep working. This shutdown has not been terribly stressful for me personally as I’ve stayed away from the news. I don’t hear a lot of the inflammatory things that are out there in the stream a lot of other people do.

I also just don’t listen to most of what Trump says anymore as I know most of it’s illegal and he won’t get away with it. He will try, but it will get walked back.

If you have missed a paycheck, how are you managing?

I got a partial paycheck Oct. 10 that was two-thirds of my normal pay and no paycheck on Oct. 24.

When I moved from working in higher education to government in 2020, I took a large pay cut. I situated my bills at that time to where we can afford everything on my husband’s salary, his military retirement and both of our VA disability.

Lucky for me my youngest graduated from Towson University in May and is taking a year off before going to grad school, so I don’t have that bill right now. But that also means I’ve had to set up my life to live in a less-than-desirable neighborhood and we drive cheaper cars to focus on our goals.

How will your life be impacted if the shutdown lasts longer?

I’ll be OK while we are out on furlough, but we’ve cut all nonessential spending — including a driveway party we usually hold for kids in our neighborhood on Halloween. I’ve also had to cut our giving.

If the shutdown continues through the holidays, we will do much smaller Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and skip presents this year, which we are all OK with.

If you’re not required to go into work during the shutdown, how are you spending your day?

During the day, I’ve been sewing, cooking, working on my health, helping a friend who needed temporary after-school care.

When I’m working full time, I usually buy things that are prepped or precooked and easy to throw together because of time. But I have the time to do it myself now, and it saves money. Because of my disability, I can’t just go get a temporary job in person somewhere.

I’ve worked since I was 13 years old, so this month off is the longest break I’ve ever had. I miss my job and really love it, but having a break hasn’t been completely terrible. Sometimes I feel guilty about that because I know others are suffering, and I don’t like that part.

If there is one thing you could say to Congress what would that be?

Democrats need to get more aggressive in protecting people’s health care and services. The Republican press conferences every day blaming Democrats while the president spends billions on Argentina, a ballroom, masked men with guns attacking and kidnapping people in the streets, and blowing up whoever he wants in South America is tone deaf.

We have money for that and billionaire tax cuts but not for feeding people, paying a living wage and providing health care. It’s shameful to get up and lie every day about who you are working for. I hope the people that support you wake up and start voting in their own interest. Racism is a hell of a drug, and it’s killing everyone.

‘Stop trying to hurt America’

Matthew • Social Security Administration • Employee of 20 years

How have you been dealing with the uncertainty of this shutdown?

This is now the longest shutdown I’ve been part of. At first it was a nice break, honestly. But it’s been surreal, not being able to go anywhere or make plans. I’m out of to-do items around the house, and I’m sick of sitting around waiting.

If you have missed a paycheck, how are you managing?

I’m fortunate to be frugal enough and have the resources to manage pretty well, but if this goes much longer I’ll have to make some adjustments. But I’m managing OK.

How will your life be impacted if the shutdown lasts longer?

I’m trying not to look too far ahead. There are options for me as need arises, but I hope we don’t get to that point.

If you’re not required to go into work during the shutdown, how are you spending your day?

Spending time with friends, tackling projects around the house, going for walks, binge-watching movies, yelling at Republicans online, napping and being a lap for the cats.

If there is one thing you could say to Congress what would that be?

To the Democrats: Stay strong, don’t let this be a waste of time.

To the Republicans: Stop trying to hurt America.

‘Keep holding the line’

National Institutes of Health • Employee of 9 years

How have you been dealing with the uncertainty of this shutdown?

I’ve been doing things with my parents and housework and yard work. Also been going to the gym.

If you have missed a paycheck, how are you managing?

I’ve been trying to cut down on spending since I am not making any money currently.

How will your life be impacted if the shutdown lasts longer?

If the shutdown lasts longer, it will hinder my ability to buy stuff without having to dip into savings, which are in good shape now, but I’d rather not have to do that too much.

If there is one thing you could say to Congress what would that be?

I would like to tell the Republicans in office to enjoy their last year in office because they will probably be voted out during midterms (if we have another free and fair election). I would tell the Democrats to keep holding the line.

‘Let out from my federal job’

Small Business Administration • Employee since January

I am not affected by the government shutdown — I was let out from my federal job in April and have been unemployed since then.

I just recently got hired by Maryland and will begin a new position this month.

I am thankful for Maryland and all they’re doing to help with the mess at the federal level. The pay is literally half what I was making, but the relief I will have from not worrying about what’s going on day to day with the Trump administration’s mess is priceless.