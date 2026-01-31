Mount Pleasant Ice Arena reopened Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak and snowstorm closed the rink in Northwest Baltimore for much of the past two weeks, upending plans for figure skaters, hockey teams and locals looking to take a spin on the ice.

The city-owned, decades-old arena had to be evacuated Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 after its carbon monoxide alarm sounded. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that, at unsafe levels, can cause dizziness and vomiting and be deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some people at Mount Pleasant that weekend described the evacuation as chaotic, saying hundreds of people were told to get off the ice and then had to wait in a long line to pick up shoes they’d exchanged for skates.

“They had a situation here yesterday and this morning and were supposed to be shut down, but there are a bunch of people in here,” a Baltimore City firefighter is heard saying over dispatch audio files. “We’re evacuating the building right now.”

Baltimore City firefighters helped with evacuations on both days, providing ventilation and patient assessments, and monitoring carbon monoxide levels, department spokesperson Rashad Singletary said in an email. One person was transported to a hospital Jan. 17, Singletary said.

Though the ice rink was set to be closed Jan. 19 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it was shut down much of the rest of the week for maintenance. It was then closed from Jan. 24-27, along with all Recreation and Parks facilities, due to the winter storm that blanketed the city with snow and ice. The ice rink remained closed a day after other Recreation and Parks facilities reopened due to maintenance issues, officials said.

“Building specialists identified a mechanical issue that triggered the carbon monoxide alarm and the issue has now been fixed with replacement parts and equipment,” Alex Silverman, a spokesperson for Baltimore Recreation and Parks, said in an email. “We’ve resolved maintenance issues that were delayed by the storm, and our crews are working to ensure the parking lot and sidewalks are safe and passable for patrons.”

The Baltimore Figure Skating Club trains at the rink, and hockey teams for Bryn Mawr School, Calvert Hall College High School, Gilman School, Loyola University Maryland and the Johns Hopkins University play at Mount Pleasant.

Calvert Hall canceled its senior night, meant to honor the 10 players and four managers of the varsity hockey team, set for Jan. 23 due to the issues at the rink. It also canceled a practice the week before.

“They were all very upset,” head coach Paul Kansler said. “They were kind of ticked off at me that I canceled their senior night.”

Kansler said the school pays $20,000-$25,000 to practice and compete at Mount Pleasant.

“When it’s shut down, we lose our time. If it’s a game, we have to fight to reschedule. If it’s a practice, we don’t reschedule anywhere,” he said.

The Baltimore Figure Skating Club meets for practice at the Mount Pleasant Ice Arena in June. (Julia Reihs for The Banner)

Mount Pleasant Ice Arena calls itself the rink “where kids of all ages have grown up,” offering space for birthday parties, family reunions and events such as Skate With Santa. Kansler, a Perry Hall native who lives in Harford County, learned to skate and play hockey there.

“I grew up in that rink 35 years ago, and it’s been my home,” Kansler said. “By no stretch am I ready to throw the towel in, but I’d love for it to be properly managed.”

Mount Pleasant’s issues come in the wake of those faced by the only other city-owned ice rink, the Mimi DiPietro Center. The Patterson Park ice rink shuttered in December for repairs, only recently reopening for the rest of the season. City officials said the rink, which opened in 1967, will close permanently after this winter season.

Now that Mount Pleasant has reopened, Calvert Hall’s senior night has been moved to Friday during the game against Archbishop Spalding High School.

“Hopefully, there’s no bad weather next week and it doesn’t get canceled,” Kansler said. “Hopefully, we can put that on for them and give them the full experience that they all deserve.”