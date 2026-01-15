The Mimi DiPietro Skating Center in Patterson Park temporarily reopens on Saturday after it was shut down for repairs in November, according to its website.

The ice rink will be open to the public from 3-5 p.m., with hot chocolate and cider available for skaters. The rink will remain open for skaters on Friday through Sunday from 3-5 p.m., as well as on Tuesday and Thursday from noon-2 p.m. until the end of the season, which is typically in April.

Structural issues have long plagued the ice rink. City officials said in November it would move to close the skating center permanently after this winter season, although the Department of Recreation and Parks said on its website it would “engage City and community leaders as it explores options post-2026 season.”

The rink is home to an at-risk youth hockey team, The Baltimore Banners, and other groups for those learning to skate. Volunteer coaches and the Banners players have said losing their home ice may cost them some of their players and time spent working together.

Many of the kids on the team rely on their coaches to drive them to their temporary home rink at the Mount Pleasant Ice Arena. It has also been more difficult for the Banners to get the same amount of time on the ice that they had in the Patterson Park dome.

The Mimi DiPietro Skating Center opened in 1967. The Department of Recreation and Parks said it has had major concerns with the dome since 1998. Some of its issues include “foundation concerns, dome integrity, and soil movement.” It has closed temporarily in past years for repairs.