Authorities recovered the body of a swimmer who drowned, after searching since Sunday at the former quarry at Beaver Dam Swimming Club, a Baltimore County Police spokesperson said.

The swimmer, identified as 36-year-old Michael Randle, was with his family Sunday afternoon and slipped under the water around 5:50 p.m.

Baltimore County Fire Department divers looked for Randle for hours that evening and during the day on Monday, using sonar and cadaver dogs. Randle’s body was recovered in about 65 feet of water Tuesday afternoon.

Family members stood vigil Monday morning on the sidewalk along Beaver Dam Road.

They had been swimming with Randle when he drowned, a family member said.

The water in Beaver Dam’s quarry averages 40 feet deep, according to the property’s website. Lifeguards supervise the club and there are life jackets available for guests.

Read More Swimmer disappears at Beaver Dam Swimming Club Aug 18, 2025

The 30-acre club in Cockeysville also has two swimming pools. Unlike most pools in the county, Beaver Dam Swim Club does not require a membership — visitors can pay a daily entry fee.

Swim club officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Banner’s Julie Scharper contributed to this article.

This article may be updated.