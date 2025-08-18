Search efforts at the Beaver Dam Swimming Club in Cockeysville were suspended Monday afternoon after divers and rescue crews spent the day searching the waters of the former quarry for a 36-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

“Unfortunately we still have not located the missing swimmer,” the Baltimore County Fire Department posted on social media around 3:45 p.m. The Baltimore County Police Department will assume a search effort Tuesday, the Fire Department said.

A somber group of people, who identified themselves as family members, stood vigil Monday morning on the sidewalk along Beaver Dam Road as Baltimore County Fire Department divers searched the murky green water.

“He drowned,” said one man who identified himself as a family member but declined to give his name. He said that he and several others had been swimming yesterday evening when the victim went under.

The fire department didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment on Monday.

A male swimmer slipped into the waters of the former quarry around 5:50 p.m. and did not resurface, a fire department spokesperson said Sunday.

Fire department officials began searching for the man around 6 p.m. Sunday and announced three hours later that they were suspending operations for the night.

A Baltimore County police officer said officials planned to bring in a cadaver dog to assist in the search. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The swimming club was closed to the public Monday, but numerous police and fire vehicles were parked inside.

Two divers could be seen exploring the water, and other rescuers traversed the water in an orange boat. About nine public safety workers stood watch from a nearby pier.

A Baltimore County police officer said officials were using sonar to search for the man’s body and planned to bring in a cadaver dog to assist.

Crews are also using an underwater robot from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, fire officials said in a post on X.

The water in Beaver Dam’s quarry averages 40 feet deep, according to the property’s website. The club also includes two swimming pools and volleyball courts.

Beaver Dam is supervised by lifeguards, and life jackets are available for guests, according to the club’s website.

Swim club officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.