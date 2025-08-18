Update: Crews searched for the missing swimmer on Monday, but suspended the search until Tuesday. Read more.

A swimmer disappeared in the water at the Beaver Dam Swimming Club in Cockeysville on Sunday evening, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

A male slipped into the waters of the former quarry around 5:50 p.m. and did not resurface, according to a fire department spokesperson. Officials gave no other details about the person Sunday night.

Fire department divers searched the water for three hours before the officials called off the search for the evening at 9 p.m., according to the department’s post on the social media site X.

Divers plan to resume the search Monday morning.

The water in Beaver Dam’s quarry averages 40 feet deep, according to the property’s website. The club also includes two swimming pools and volleyball courts.

Baltimore County has no public swimming pools, and Beaver Dam is one of the few pools in the county that allows people to swim for the day without purchasing a membership. Admission costs $20-$30, depending on the day and the swimmer’s age.

Beaver Dam is supervised by lifeguards and life jackets are available for guests, according to the club’s website.

The quarry has been the site of at least two drownings. In 2018, a 36-year-old man drowned in the water while spending the day with friends. In 2000, a 24-year-old competitive swimmer drowned in the quarry; her family later sued the swim club and was awarded $760,000.