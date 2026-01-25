As Maryland begins to dig out from a half foot of snow, let’s wade into that eternal Baltimore debate. No, not about crabcakes or the Orioles.

Are you entitled to save your shoveled-out parking space with a lawn chair?

Generations of Baltimore residents have done so. Some insist it’s an inalienable right to own your spot after digging it out. Steal a space? Just wait and see what happens to your car.

On the other hand, who can claim ownership over a patch of city street? Move your car, lose your spot. It’s only fair.

Well, Mayor Brandon Scott made clear his position Sunday on WBAL-TV.

“Don’t do it,” he said. “If I see your chair, it’s coming with me and going into the trash.”