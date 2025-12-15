A Montgomery County jury convicted a West Virginia man of the 2018 murders of a young couple in Burtonsville after a second trial after an appeal.

Gregory Jones, 32, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was found guilty on Friday of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a Monday statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

His sentencing is on Feb. 10.

Jones, who was initially tried for the homicides in December 2021, was convicted of two terms of life in prison without parole, but that conviction was overturned on appeal, prosecutors said.

Jones faces two terms of life in prison without parole and an additional 40 years, prosecutors said.

Jones fatally shot Joshua Frazier, 29, and his girlfriend, Ashley Dickinson, 34, “execution style.” Jones owed Frazier money, prosecutors said.

“This was a vicious, execution-style double murder,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. “Our hearts are with the families of Ashley Dickinson and Joshua Frazier who have had to endure not one, but two trials.”

NBC Washington reported in 2022 that on Feb. 15, 2018, Dickinson drove Frazier to Burtonsville because Frazier expected to collect money from Jones.

Jones owed Frazier money —$900 for heroin. The couple was killed while they sat in a vehicle, according to the news outlet. Jones killed Dickinson so she could not be a witness, prosecutors said, according to the news outlet.