A Silver Spring man was identified Monday as the driver who went into cardiac arrest and was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Cloverly on Friday.

Tyrone Alexander Chappell Jr., 41, died following the collision at the intersection of Good Hope Road and Good Hope Drive in Greater Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said on Monday.

Police and fire personnel were called to the intersection on a report of a crash involving a Ford F-150 pickup and an Acura RDX.

“First responders found the driver of the Acura in cardiac arrest; despite lifesaving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

A man driving the pickup and a 4-year-old child were hospitalized with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

The Acura traveled westbound, crossed the centerline and struck the pickup, which was in an eastbound lane, police said.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.