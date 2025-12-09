Takoma Park launched an AI-bolstered initiative this week that uses stop signs equipped with cameras to target drivers who blow past stop signs in school zones.

Starting next month drivers will get ticketed for failing to stop.

The state’s General Assembly authorized the four-year pilot program, which was also approved by the city council. Proponents said it aligns with Montgomery County’s Vision Zero Initiative and Maryland’s Zero Deaths’ campaign, which aim to eliminate roadway fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

Takoma Park officials said streets are full of drivers who are violating traffic laws with impunity.

A pilot study at dozens of Takoma Park intersections found there were thousands of daily violations, “with violation rates reaching 87% at some locations,” a statement from the city read.

“Safety is our priority, and this technology strengthens our efforts to prevent crashes and save lives,” said Police Chief Antonio DeVaul.

According to its website, Obvio, the California-based company that supplies the technology for the program, provides cameras that track the “kind of behavior that makes us nervous when we walk our kids across the street.”

Takoma Park officials said the technology will give them better data than they can collect themselves through complaints or from crashes. The program deletes data and images from non-violations within hours, officials said, and will upload only verified violations as opposed to continuous footage.

Though the initial detection of driving infractions will be made by AI, every violation will be reviewed and approved by Takoma Park Police before tickets are mailed to drivers, officials said.

The program can differentiate between a driver who speeds past a stop sign and one who rolls through it.

The new program will begin catching violators on Monday but give drivers a 30-day grace period. It will start issuing tickets on Jan. 8, officials said.

The technology is at 10 intersections with eight others to be added by Dec. 19 officials said.