A man wanted in connection with a double shooting that left one dead in Federal Hill fatally shot himself while police tried to serve a murder warrant, officials said.

Baltimore Police officers tried to issue a warrant for the arrest of Warren Mackey Sr., 45, just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 2700 block of Wegworth Lane, a department spokesperson said. But police said Mackey barricaded himself inside the home and refused to comply with commands, prompting a SWAT request.

Baltimore Police officials said SWAT officers entered the Lakeland neighborhood home just before 11 a.m. and found Mackey with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesperson for the office of the chief medical examiner said his death was ruled a suicide.

Mackey was connected to a double shooting that left Kennard Miller, 37, dead and a 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, injured near Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.

Just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 13, officers responded to the 1100 block of Marshall Street. They found the two men shot. No details of what led to the shooting or arrests had been provided until recently.

Just two days before police issued a warrant for his arrest, Mackey’s son, Warren Avery Mackey, 24, was apprehended. Online court records show the younger Mackey was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder, first- and second-degree assault and firearm violations. He had no attorney listed in online court records at the time of publication.

Nearly two dozen businesses operate out of Cross Street Market. Its history stretches back to 1845-46, when the people of South Baltimore longed for an alternative to the likes of Lexington Market and vendors began selling meat, poultry, seafood and vegetables in the open-air shed between Charles and Patapsco streets.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org