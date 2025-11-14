One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday night near Cross Street Market in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood.

Police were called to Marshall Street for a report of a shooting just before 10 p.m.

Two men, a 37-year-old and a 35-year-old, were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both men were taken to a hospital, but the 37-year-old died, police said. The men have not been identified yet. The condition of the 35-year-old man is not known.

There have been no arrests, and there’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call police at 410-396-2100, or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.