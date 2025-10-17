Another race is taking over the streets of Baltimore this weekend, so drivers should be prepared for traffic and road closures.

This year’s Baltimore Running Festival, which is expected to bring more than 14,000 runners, will block traffic at several major thoroughfares across the city on Saturday.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising drivers to travel before or after the race or allow for additional time. The department has a map that shows race routes, road closures and other useful info for getting around the city on Saturday.

Parking restrictions and some lane closures will begin early in preparation for the running festival. Pratt Street, from Charles to Light Streets, will close 9 p.m. on Friday until late Saturday afternoon.

More restrictions will start at 8 p.m. on Friday through 6 p.m. on Saturday. Here are some of the roads that will see traffic modifications, meaning either no parking, road closure or commercial vehicle restrictions.

West side of St. Paul Street from Baltimore Street in the downtown area up to 28th Street in Charles Village.

East side of Maryland/Cathedral/Hopkins/Sharp Street from Pratt Street downtown to 29th Street in Charles Village.

Paca Street from Camden Street to McCulloh Street.

McCulloh Street from Paca Street to Gwynns Falls Parkway.

Beechwood Drive, Mansion House Drive, East Drive from Gwynns Falls Parkway to the I-83 Overpass.

29th Street from Guilford Avenue to Maryland Avenue.

North side of East 33rd Street from Hillen Road to Guilford Avenue.

East side of Hillen Road from Harford Road to 33rd Street.

N. Washington Street from E. Madison Street to Harford Road.

E. Madison Street from Linwood Avenue to N. Washington Street.

Linwood Avenue from O’Donnell Street to E. Madison Street near Patterson Park.

Baltimore Street from President Street to Patterson Park Avenue.

O’Donnell Street to Aliceanna Street in Canton and Harbor East.

Check the department’s website for a full list of traffic modifications, including closure time.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed in downtown Baltimore from 2 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday on the following streets:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to President Street.

President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette streets.

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway.

Key Highway from Light to McComas Streets.

Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery streets.

Pratt and Lombard Streets from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to President Street.

Public transit will also be affected. Charm City Circulator’s Orange, Green, Purple and Banner routes will not operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The MTA Metro SubwayLink will be “a great option for traveling into and out of the city,” according to the department, because it will not be affected by the marathon.

More events that could cause traffic

There are dozens of No Kings protests planned across Maryland on Saturday.

In Baltimore, there will be several along the cheering sections for the running festival, including at McKeldin Square, the Museum of Industry, Federal Hill, Druid Park Lake Drive at McCulloh Street, Wyman Park Dell, The Meyerhoff, Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins Medical Campus and Lake Montebello. A dance party is also scheduled after the race at Penn Station from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Holliday Street will be closed from E. Pleasant Street to E. Saratoga Street for the Baltimore Farmers’ Market, which is held every weekend under the Jones Falls Expressway. Pleasant Street will also be closed at Holliday Street, and the center lane at Hillen Street will be closed between Front Street and Fallsway.

Streets will reopen after 2 p.m.