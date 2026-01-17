Baltimore County firefighters responded to dwelling fires in Dundalk and Essex on Friday night.
A two-alarm fire in the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane in Essex hospitalized four people — one of whom has life-threatening injuries — and spread to other homes, fire personnel said.
Fire officials set up a media staging area at Foxcroft and Foxchase lanes.
Another two-alarm blaze sparked on the third floor of a high-rise apartment building in the 100 block of Center Place in Dundalk, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said on social media.
One person was being evacuated, officials said.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.