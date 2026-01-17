Baltimore County firefighters responded to dwelling fires in Dundalk and Essex on Friday night.

A two-alarm fire in the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane in Essex hospitalized four people — one of whom has life-threatening injuries — and spread to other homes, fire personnel said.

Fire officials set up a media staging area at Foxcroft and Foxchase lanes.

Another two-alarm blaze sparked on the third floor of a high-rise apartment building in the 100 block of Center Place in Dundalk, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said on social media.

One person was being evacuated, officials said.