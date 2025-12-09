The state won’t prosecute a Baltimore County police officer who fatally shot a Dundalk man experiencing a mental health crisis earlier this year, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General announced Tuesday.

Attorney General Anthony Brown said his Independent Investigations Division, which probes police-involved fatalities in the state, declined to charge Officer Michael Brady for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Glenn Pettie Jr. State investigators said Brady did not commit a crime.

The shooting unfolded around 7:30 p.m. on May 18. Brady and one other officer responded to calls about someone experiencing a mental health crisis in the 8200 block of North Boundary Road in Dundalk, investigators said. While his colleague lingered near the front door of the residence, Brady went down an alley and encountered the 43-year-old Pettie, who investigators said matched the description of the person in crisis.

State investigators said Pettie fired a gun at Brady, and the four-year police veteran shot back, wounding the man. Though officers rendered aid, state investigators said, Pettie later died from gunshot wounds at the local hospital where he was taken.

The Maryland attorney general’s office finished investigating the case on Dec. 2. This is the first of four IID investigations into 2025 Baltimore County officer-involved fatal shootings to be completed.

The state just started investigating four Baltimore County officers — Hunter Cortes, Malia Hooper, Nicholas Vagnier and Trent LaPosta — for fatally shooting Howard Sye, 31, of Essex, while responding to a domestic incident last week.

In October, six officers — Andrew Meyer, Austin Kiss, Luke Eubert, Malik McLaughlin, Mason Rice and Nicholas Cook — fatally shot Robert Adams, also of Dundalk, during a barricade incident.

A couple weeks before Pettie was killed, officers in Baltimore County fatally shot Arvel Jones Sr. of Arbutus after encountering him firing arrows at passing cars. Family members said he was also amidst a mental health crisis.

Last year, the state investigated three Baltimore County police-involved fatalities — none of which resulted in charges brought against officers.