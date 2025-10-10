Officials identified the man and six police officers involved in a fatal shooting in Dundalk on Wednesday night.

Robert Adams, 55, of Dundalk, was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Larkhall Road by responding Baltimore County Police officers, according to the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The six officers involved in the shooting, all part of the Baltimore County Police Operations Bureau, are Andrew Meyer, Malik McLaughlin, Austin Kiss, Nicholas Cook, Mason Rice and Luke Eubert.

A majority of the officers are ranked as experienced, with three or more years of service. Only Rice and Eubert have one year of service.

The IID, which investigates fatal incidents in the state in which police are involved, confirmed that the officers responded to Larkhall Road around 8:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired there.

When they arrived, officers saw Adams, whom they believed was armed, standing in a second-floor window. Police confirmed on Thursday that the six officers discharged their firearms at Adams then, striking him.

A tactical team was called after police established a barricade around the home. Hours later, police entered the residence and found Adams dead on the first floor from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they also found two firearms near the window where officers had first seen Adams and shot him.

No officers were injured Wednesday night. All of the six officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

An investigation into the circumstances behind the shooting remains ongoing.