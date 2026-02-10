Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a physical education teacher in Baltimore County who had been accused of sexually abusing two students.

Jordan Adams, 29, of Windsor Mill, who started working at the Northwest Academy of Health Sciences school in 2023, had been charged in Baltimore County Circuit Court with sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree assault.

But on Feb. 4, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael DeStefano told Circuit Judge Jan Marshall Alexander that prosecutors were dismissing the case due to insufficient evidence.

“Mr. Adams committed no crime,” said his attorney, Orlando Mayo. “The state rushed to judgment a bit in bringing the charges but reconsidered, thankfully.”

Mayo said his client had been on administrative leave but was unsure of his immediate plans for the future. Adams could not immediately be reached for comment.

Adams began working for Baltimore County Public Schools in 2022 and had previous stops at Lansdowne Middle School, Sudbrook Magnet Middle School and Wellwood International School.

Gboyinde Onijala, a spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools, declined to comment.

Kelly Olds, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County union, said it wasn’t informed that prosecutors dropped the charges. She declined to comment.

Baltimore County Police arrested Adams on June 18, 2025, and a district court commissioner ordered him to be held without bond.

District Judge Michael W. Siri later ruled that Adams could be released on home detention.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office recently dropped all charges against Roger Myers, 61, of Towson, a physical education teacher at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex who also had been accused of sexually abusing two students.