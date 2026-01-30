A woman was sentenced on Friday to serve 30 years for her role in a crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County that killed six highway workers.

Lisa Lea pleaded guilty in November in Baltimore County Circuit Court to six counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter in the crash, which was among the deadliest to take place in a work zone in decades.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of 60 years in prison, with 36 years suspended, and three years’ supervised probation.

Lea, 57, of Ednor Gardens-Lakeside, will get credit for the more than two years she has spent on home detention awaiting trial toward her sentence. She will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of her punishment.

On March 22, 2023, Lea was driving a 2017 Acura TLX when she tried to merge into the passing lane, hitting a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.

Five seconds before the crash, Lea and the other driver, Melachi Brown, were both driving more than 120 mph. That’s more than double the speed limit of 55 mph.

Lea spun out, traveled through a space in the concrete barriers that separated the work zone from the rest of the highway, and flipped over multiple times. Her car ended up on its roof.

First responders took Lea to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she told investigators that her vision went black, similar to when she experienced a seizure five years earlier and totaled her car, police reported.

Lea also gave conflicting statements to troopers about when she last used cannabis.

Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon “MJ” Simmons III, 30, of Union Bridge; Mahlon “Stick” Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil DiMaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie, were killed in the crash, the Maryland State Police reported.

Lisa Lea, in the back, wearing sunglasses, walks out of the Baltimore County Courts Building in November. (Jessica Gallagher/The Banner)

Brown, 22, of Windsor Mill, pleaded guilty to six counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to serve 60 years in prison, with 58 1/2 years suspended, and three years’ supervised probation.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded that excessive speed as well as an unsafe lane change contributed to the crash.

