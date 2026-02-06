The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday dropped all charges against a physical education teacher who had been accused of sexually abusing two students after prosecutors concluded it would harm the mental health of the girls to testify in court.

Roger Myers, who worked at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex and has always maintained his innocence, had been charged in Baltimore County Circuit Court with sexual abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. on Jan. 20 ruled Myers would receive two trials.

Robinson held that it could be prejudicial to Myers if he had to stand trial on charges related to two students at the same time.

Myers, 61, of Towson, appeared for a scheduling conference to select trial dates. Instead, prosecutors dropped the charges.

Assistant State’s Attorney Zarena Sita said she consulted with the students, their family members and mental health professionals.

For prosecutors to put on the best case, Sita said, the girls would have had to testify on more than one occasion in front of their alleged abuser.

“It has been determined that it is not in the victims’ best interest, and could be overwhelmingly detrimental to their mental health, to continue with this prosecution,” Sita said.

But Myers’ attorney, Anton Iamele, said as the case progressed, it became “very apparent that the allegations were unfounded.”

Iamele said a weight has been lifted off his client.

“He feels vindicated, and I think rightfully so,” Iamele said. “This has been the last year of his life.”

The accusations not only affected Myers but his family members as well, Iamele said.

A spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools, Gboyinde Onijala, declined to comment.

Kelly Olds, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County union, said she was unaware of the charges being dropped and therefore could not comment on the matter.

Baltimore County Police arrested Myers on May 30, 2025, and a district court commissioner ordered him to be held without bail.

District Judge Leo Ryan Jr. later released Myers on his own recognizance.

Myers began working for Baltimore County Public Schools in 1996, and he spent most of his career at Parkville High School.

He moved to Holabird Middle School in Dundalk before starting in 2024 at Deep Creek Middle School.

When the case was pending, Myers filed a lawsuit against Baltimore County Public Schools and Superintendent Myriam Rogers to fight efforts to fire him.

Myers alleged that, effective July 1, 2025, he had retired.