A grand jury has indicted a former staff member at a state-run juvenile detention center in Baltimore County on 36 additional charges that allege he sexually abused another four children.

Ronald Neverdon, who held various positions at the Charles H. Hickey Jr. School, is now charged in Baltimore County Circuit Court with 95 counts, including child abuse, perverted practice and second- and third-degree sex offense related to 10 children. Prosecutors allege he committed the crimes between 1968 and 1989.

“He remains adamant that he did not do these things, and that he wants his fair day in court,” said Tony Garcia, Neverdon’s attorney.

Baltimore County Police started investigating Neverdon in 2024 after a group of men who maintain that he sexually abused them contacted law enforcement.

Neverdon, 79, of Woodstock, told detectives that he started working at what was then called the Maryland Training School for Boys in 1973 and retired from the state in 2013, police reported.

Sixty-nine men later filed a lawsuit in Baltimore Circuit Court against the State of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services that alleges Neverdon sexually abused them while the government looked the other way.

In a statement, Adam Slater, founding and managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP, who represents them, said the new indictment returned on Jan. 21 “reflects the unfortunate reality of unchecked abuse.”

Slater said a predator was “allowed to operate within a system for decades without any semblance of accountability.

“All the survivors who have come forward deserve to be heard, believed, and supported as they seek justice and healing,” Slater said. “We stand with them every step of the way.”

Another two men have filed their own lawsuits.

The Charles H. Hickey Jr. School can hold up to 72 boys who are waiting for their court dates or placement. The facility mostly serves those from Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford and Howard counties.

Neverdon is set to appear back in court on April 27 for a motions hearing.