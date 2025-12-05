The Baltimore Police Department is asking residents to stay alert amid an uptick in robberies of North Face and other high-end coats, including Canada Goose and Moose Knuckles.

There has been a “noticeable increase” in robberies targeting school students for their winter outerwear as they commute to and from schools, Baltimore Police said in a news release Friday. About 20 robberies took place in recent weeks, said police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge.

Police said several arrests have been made related to the robberies, but added that the suspects, ages 15 to 18, do not appear to be connected. During some of the robberies, suspects displayed weapons, police said, but no injuries have been reported.

The Police Department said it’s working with Baltimore City School Police and Maryland Transit Administration Police, which oversees many buses in the city, to raise awareness.

Baltimore City schools do not offer yellow bus rides after fifth grade, with many students instead relying on mass transit. As many as 25,000 students travel an average of 40 minutes to school and 45 minutes home, a Baltimore Banner data analysis found. Besides long commutes, students also face safety risks, including harassment and assaults.

Baltimore is already facing wintry weather and frigid temperatures this season, prompting many to pull out coats and bundle up. The average temperature in the city during the winter months is around 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In a post on social media earlier this week, the department’s Southeastern District said many of these robberies occur near bus stops, sidewalks and parking lots when people are walking alone or distracted.

People should stay aware of their surroundings while walking, police warned. That means keeping your head up, limiting phone use and not wearing both earbuds. Police also suggested walking with others and sticking to well-lit, busy areas when parking.

Anyone with information on the incidents should contact robbery detectives at 410-366-6341, police said.