Drive carefully this morning, Maryland. Light snow could create slippery conditions, especially on elevated and untreated roadways.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Central Maryland on Friday, including parts of Howard, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Baltimore counties. Light snow could cause dangerous travel conditions for commuters, especially for drivers south of Interstate 66, according to the weather service. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m.

A handful of school districts are operating under a delayed schedule on Friday. Public schools in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties are starting two hours late, and Queen Anne’s will open 90 minutes late.

Much of the snow is concentrated in the southern part of the Baltimore metro area, said Eric Taylor, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

Parts of Montgomery County could see anywhere between a dusting to a half inch of snow. Westminster, Bel Air and northern parts of Baltimore and Frederick counties have seen no snow flurry activity, Taylor said.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s to around freezing through Friday, Taylor said, with some patchy fog between 9 p.m. and the early hours of Saturday. The weekend will stay sunny and dry, with temperatures in the low 40s during the day before dropping to the high 20s in the evening.