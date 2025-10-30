An Anne Arundel County man was arrested this week after threatening to “kill all of the judges” and his probation officer, according to court records.

Joseph Scardina, 37, was on probation following a guilty plea in September 2024. In that case, Scardina threatened an Anne Arundel County court commissioner after being served a protective order, according to court records.

Writing on his YouTube channel last year, Scardina said, “[The commissioner] is getting executed,” according to court records. He said there was “going to be fucking hell to pay” while he was being transported by police,.

The Pasadena resident entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20, 2024, spent 58 days in jail, and was placed on two years of supervised probation.

But this month, multiple incidents reported to the court led to Scardina’s arrest.

On Oct. 14, Scardina called his probation officer a “little fuck boy” and said, “If you come down here, I’m going to kill you,” according to court records.

An interim protective order was granted for Scardina’s former spouse Oct. 21 — the order was filed after she alleged Scardina threatened to harm her, according to court records.

And on Oct. 23, someone working at Project Chesapeake, a substance abuse and mental health counseling service, emailed court officials to report that Scardina was attending outpatient treatment programming and said he was going to “physically take” his children and “kill all of the judges.”

Scardina was arrested at his home Tuesday, the Anne Arundel County sheriff’s office said. He “briefly” opened the door but then went inside and locked it.

Deputies attempted to talk with Scardina then breached the door and arrested him without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Scardina is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center and has a bail review scheduled for Nov. 4. He does not currently have an attorney representing him, according to online court records.