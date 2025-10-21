A man and his wife, both 90 years old, died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in West River, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers were called to the vicinity of Muddy Creek and Sudley roads in West River around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. Witnesses told police that a Buick Lacrosse was traveling southbound on Muddy Creek Road behind two other vehicles when it left the road and hit a tree on the right side of the road.

The driver, Donald Allen of Annapolis, was declared dead at the scene, police said. The passenger, Anne Allen, also of Annapolis, was flown to Shock Trauma and declared dead at the hospital.

Police confirmed that the Allens were husband and wife, though there were no immediate updates on the crash investigation.

