The Baltimore Police Department on Thursday released bodycam footage of the moments that led to officers fatally shooting a 40-year-old man in Southeast Baltimore last month.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau said during a press briefing that a domestic call came through on Jan. 20 alleging a man, identified as Jamarl Muse, pulled a gun on people at a home in the 6800 block of Bank Street. Officials didn’t clarify Muse’s connection to the people.

Seven officers then responded to reports Muse was riding a bicycle around the Eastwood neighborhood, officials said. Body-worn camera footage shows police, including Sgt. Carlos Arias, who has been with the force for 15 years, and Officer Edward Ruiz, a three-year veteran, pursuing Muse by car, then on foot.

Arias said Muse was going the wrong way on the Interstate 95 ramp, causing them to believe he was trying to escape. Officers pulled Muse from the bike and attempted to detain him.

“Get off of me,” Muse is heard saying in the footage, asking why officers were grabbing him. “I’m scared.”

Officers tried to cuff Muse and told him to stop resisting arrest.

Investigators identify BPD officers and the man they fatally shot near Eastwood Jan 23, 2026

None of the officers who responded to the scene can be heard in the bodycam footage announcing why they’re arresting Muse.

Arias directed officers to grab Muse’s hands and, as they tried, a gunshot can be heard. Police officials said Muse fired a revolver once while he was pinned to the ground, and Arias and Ruiz each fired six rounds at him.

Though police rendered aid, Muse died on the scene.

“Unfortunately, you saw a struggle with the officers to try to take his hands,” Commissioner Richard Worley said during the briefing. “Had he suddenly complied with the demands of the officers, we wouldn’t be having this press conference.”

Muse’s shooting came just a day after Baltimore Police officers shot a knife-wielding woman who was having a mental health crisis at an apartment building in Bolton Hill.

Muse’s is the first Baltimore Police officer-involved fatality this year. The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating.