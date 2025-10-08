Court is adjourned at one courthouse in Baltimore — forever.

The District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City at 501 E. Fayette St., across from the War Memorial, will close its doors for good at 4:30 p.m. Friday as operations move to a new building at 500 N. Calvert St. in Mount Vernon.

Judges at the old location presided over cases including landlord-tenant disputes and lawsuits involving amounts less than $30,000.

Proactive testing at the site previously revealed elevated levels of Legionella, a bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, a serious form of pneumonia. Since 2024, several government buildings have tested positive for the dangerous bacteria.

The district court commissioner’s office on the 14th floor of 1 N. Charles St. in downtown Baltimore is also moving to the new space.

The office will close at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and open at noon inside the new courthouse.

In 2023, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $68 million to CAM Construction Co. Inc. for construction of the new courthouse, which is housed in the former Shillman Building. It was built in 1973.

The building contains 168,568 square feet for operations, including eight courtrooms, according to the Maryland Department of General Services.

Three other locations of the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City are in operation: Eastside District Court at 1400 E. North Ave., the Edward F. Borgerding Court Building at 5800 Wabash Ave., and the John R. Hargrove Sr. Building at 700 E. Patapsco Ave.