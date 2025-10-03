A Baltimore judge this week held an assistant state’s attorney in contempt of court, directed a sheriff’s deputy to take her into custody and then reversed course without explanation.

Circuit Judge Melissa K. Copeland on Thursday criticized Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hunt for not following proper court protocol when two cases are combined for trial.

Hunt said she believed she had taken the right steps. But Copeland then reversed the decision to combine the cases, uncoupled them and directed Hunt to immediately proceed to trial against Shyheem Thompson, 24, of Baltimore County, who faces charges including attempted first-degree murder.

When Hunt tried to speak, Copeland told her she could no longer address the court.

“Your Honor,” Hunt said, “you can’t prevent me from entering something into evidence.”

“Ma’am,” Copeland said, “there is nothing to be entered into evidence.”

Hunt did not stop.

“Your Honor, the state’s entering this into evidence as State’s Exhibit 1,” Hunt said.

“They are not,” Copeland replied.

“Yes they are,” Hunt responded.

“You are held in contempt of court,” said Copeland, who then directed a sheriff’s deputy to take Hunt into custody. “How dare you.”

Next, Hunt turned around and put her hands behind her back. But Copeland intervened before a sheriff’s deputy could apply the handcuffs.

“You don’t have to handcuff her. She’s an officer of the court,” Copeland said. “I am certain that she will sit there with dignity and respect. I have no intention on putting a colleague and a member of the bar in handcuffs because she does not know how to act in a courtroom.”

Later, Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Donnelly appeared in court and took over.

Donnelly asked Copeland to reconsider her ruling to separate the cases and requested a new court date to reschedule the trial.

Copeland agreed.

Thompson was exasperated.

“This is backtracking. I’m trying to go to trial right now,” Thompson said. “Like, right now. That’s crazy.”

He’s accused of taking part in a shootout on West Caton Avenue in Saint Josephs on Oct. 16, 2024, and wounding a 54-year-old man who was helping a friend move a refrigerator in the crossfire.

In a statement, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said court is an adversarial system in which it’s essential to have prosecutors who are willing to advocate on behalf of the community and victims.

“We support our prosecutors who are fighting for justice and advocating for the victim’s voice to be heard, including the ASA in this case,” Bates said.

Copeland said she spoke to deputy state’s attorneys about her concerns.

“I’m not going to address Miss Hunt directly, because I don’t know what escalates Miss Hunt’s behavior,” Copeland said.

Without explanation, Copeland then struck the finding of contempt of court.

She expressed that she had concerns about Hunt appearing before her in the future.