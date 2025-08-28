A Maryland gun store that developed, marketed and sold kits to build firearms without serial numbers must pay $62 million for helping fuel an influx of these untraceable weapons into Baltimore, a jury found Wednesday.

In 2022, Baltimore filed the public nuisance and negligence lawsuit against Polymer80, one of the largest manufacturers of ghost gun parts and kits in the United States, and Hanover Armory, a federally licensed firearms dealer in Anne Arundel County.

Polymer80 later settled with the city for $1.2 million and has since gone out of business.

The city described the award as the largest verdict against a gun dealer in American history and reported that it will go into an abatement fund. Baltimore will manage it and distribute the money to three community violence intervention groups.

“Baltimore has lost generations of friends, neighbors, and loved ones to gun violence. Together, we are saying enough is enough,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “Today’s verdict is a massive victory in Baltimore’s fight against illegal ghost guns and the companies that have allowed these weapons to proliferate in our neighborhoods.”

Scott said there are legitimate businesses that legally sell guns and follow safeguards to keep people safe.

But Hanover Armory, he said, is not one of them.

Lawyers for Baltimore argued the store did not conduct background checks for these products, which appealed to those including teens, domestic abusers and gun traffickers. They also contended that Hanover Armory sold more ghost gun products than the manufacturer and several other dealers in the state combined.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Shannon E. Avery presided over the trial, which started on Aug. 18.

“Let this be a neon bright sign to gun dealers like Hanover Armory in Maryland and around the country: if you flood nearby communities with ghost guns or other firearms intended for crime and homicide, you will be held accountable,” said Kris Brown, president of the gun safety group Brady, in a statement.

Hanover Armory denied any wrongdoing.

Hanover Armory’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.