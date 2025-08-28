A Baltimore veterinarian has filed a lawsuit against his younger brother who shot him in the leg in 2022, causing life-altering injuries.

Dr. John Trujillo, the owner of Pickles Light Street Animal Hospital in Riverside, filed a lawsuit on Friday in Baltimore Circuit Court that contains three counts: battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. Clients affectionally call him “Dr. John” or “Dr. T.”

Neither Trujillo nor his attorney, Thomas McNicholas, could immediately be reached for comment.

On June 30, 2022, John Trujillo told his younger brother, Bobby Trujillo, that he was fired and needed to leave an apartment on the third floor of the building on Light Street near East Randall Street “as soon as practicable,” the lawsuit alleges.

During his employment as a building manager and medical technician assistant, the lawsuit asserts, Bobby Trujillo failed a drug test, received multiple write-ups for inappropriate comments and treatment of other employees, and caused inventory and bookkeeping errors.

He previously held their parents hostage in 1990s at their home in New Mexico, the lawsuit claims, with a gun and gas cans.

On Aug. 29, 2022, Bobby Trujillo confronted his brother about severance pay, threatened to blow up the building and the block and then shot him in the right shin with a 12-gauge shotgun from about 3 feet away.

Next, Bobby Trujillo pointed the shotgun at a medical technician, Cathy Thorpe, and barricaded himself in his apartment on the third floor. Baltimore Police arrested him hours later.

The standoff caused Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School to go into lockdown on the first day of classes.

Bobby Trujillo pleaded guilty in 2023 to two counts of first-degree assault and related crimes and was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with 30 years suspended, plus five years’ probation. He’s now incarcerated at the Eastern Correctional Institution, according to court records.

Since the shooting, John Trujillo has undergone 10 surgeries and endured extensive and painful physical therapy, the lawsuit states. At times, he still needs to use a wheelchair, walker or cane.

John Trujillo served as a captain in U.S. Army Veterinary Corps and ran marathons.

No court dates have been scheduled in the case.