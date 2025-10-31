Baltimore boxing star Gervonta “Tank” Davis is facing new allegations of violence from another ex-girlfriend who claims he physically attacked her a number of times during their relationship.

Courtney Rossel, a Miami cocktail waitress who dated Davis for five months, filed a civil lawsuit Thursday accusing him of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and other offenses. Rossel alleges Davis choked, dragged and struck her inside and outside a Miami gentleman’s club early Monday morning — the West Baltimore native’s latest abuse allegations.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Davis attacked Rossel while she was working as a VIP cocktail waitress at the popular Miami gentleman’s club Tootsie’s Cabaret, she claims.

Rossel alleges in the lawsuit that Davis “forcibly grabbed and dragged” her through the stairway, kitchen and back entrance of the club into the parking garage. There, the complaint said, Davis “grabbed, choked, pushed, pulled and struck Rossel in the back of the head.”

Jeffery Chukwuma, one of the attorneys representing Rossel, told The Banner a police report was filed Wednesday and the Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating the incident. Police are working to get security camera footage of the incident from Tootsie’s Cabaret, Chukwuma said.

Neither Tootsie’s Cabaret nor the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to requests for comment.

Davis’ longtime trainer, Calvin Ford, declined to be interviewed.

The complaint states Rossel and Davis have known each other since 2022 and have been dating for the past five months. The abuse did not start Monday, according to the lawsuit.

In four separate instances, Rossel alleged, Davis physically assaulted and choked her. He’s twice threatened to kill her, the complaint read.

On Sept. 2 and Sept. 23, the complaint said, Davis threatened to kill Rossel, accusing her of infidelity. The complaint said, while at the restaurant Playa Miami the night of Sept. 23, Davis choked Rossel. Representatives from Playa Miami did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint, filed in Miami-Dade County, comes as the 30-0-1 boxer is set to face YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Nov. 14. The event is slated to be streamed globally by Netflix. Most Valuable Promotions, Paul’s combat sporting events company, did not respond to a request for comment.

Davis has had a number of run-ins with the law over the past few years. In August, he had battery charges dropped in a domestic dispute in which another ex-girlfriend accused him of hitting her in the back of the head and slapping her in the face. In 2020, he committed four traffic offenses in a hit-and-run crash that injured four people, including a pregnant woman, in Baltimore. He remains on probation for the crash.