Baltimore Police are investigating after a man’s body was recovered near the Gwynns Falls Trail in West Baltimore on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street around 8:26 a.m. for a report of a body in the water. The deceased man had signs of trauma on his body, according to a news release. Police did not release additional information on his identity or cause of death.

Homicide detectives are questioning a person of interest, police said.

The Gwynns Falls Trail is a roughly 22-mile network through West and Southwest Baltimore that links neighborhoods to parks, landmarks and the Inner Harbor.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.