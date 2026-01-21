A major winter storm is expected to sweep across much of the East Coast this weekend, with the potential to bring heavy snow to parts of Maryland.

It’s still too early for snowfall estimates, said Anna Stuck, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office, but Maryland should expect an “impactful snow event” this weekend.

An Arctic front is already bringing cold temperatures and wind gusts to the Baltimore region. A wide-ranging system is likely to move across the southern region through the East Coast starting Friday through Sunday.

There was a slight shift overnight on the storm system, Stuck said, bringing some uncertainty on the type of precipitation that will take over the region. There’s a chance that the storm could bring a mix of sleet and freezing rain to south of Baltimore.

“The farther north you are in the region, the higher your chances are of being a primarily snow event,” she said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is monitoring the weekend storm, according to the agency’s social media, as are Amtrak and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Temperatures will stay in the mid- to high 30s on Wednesday and will climb up slightly into the high 40s on Thursday. Friday will see a high of 38 before temperatures dip significantly into the teens, with a high of 19 and a low of 14 expected for Saturday.

The last significant snowfall in Maryland was in January 2025. Baltimore City saw about 6 inches of snowfall, while parts of the state had up to a foot of snow. It also disrupted local train and bus service and caused multiple cancellations at BWI.