The nor’easter has come and gone without causing much damage across Maryland.

In Ocean City, wind gusts neared 50 mph, downing tree limbs over the weekend. Dangerous surf and high winds on Sunday closed the marina and day use area at Assateague State Park.

While there was some moderate flooding in Ocean City, the impact of the storm along the Maryland coast was not as strong as initially forecast. The region remains under a coastal flood warning in low-lying areas and a high surf advisory through 6 p.m.

Nor’easter storms form as low pressure from the Carolina coastlines interacts with high pressure in the New England region, producing northeasterly winds. It can produce powerful snowstorms and cause coastal flooding.

But there was little rain and only minor coastal flooding around the Chesapeake Bay, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington forecast office. Winds reached between 20-30 miles per hour, Ledbetter said.

Monday afternoon and evening will continue to see some drizzle. Temperatures will warm back to the upper 60s and low 70s starting Tuesday. Sunny skies will return on Wednesday and continue through the weekend, according to the NWS forecast.

A gale warning is in effect through Monday evening for the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River and Central Maryland.