Baltimore Ravens fans headed to the game Sunday should prepare for wet weather as a nor’easter is forecast to bring wind and heavy rain.

There’s a chance of showers starting Saturday afternoon as the powerful storm system approaches the Baltimore region, picking up intensity overnight, said Kevin Witt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington forecast office. Moderate, soaking rain will wash out the region through Monday afternoon.

Rainfall could amount to 1 1/2 to 2 inches in Baltimore, and 2 to 2 1/2 inches along the bay areas, Witt said.

The strongest winds are forecast from daybreak Sunday until around 10 p.m., with gusts of 25 mph Saturday night and 30-35 mph through Sunday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Bay area could see gusts of wind that exceed 40 mph, Witt said.

Nor’easter storms form as low pressure from the Carolina coastlines moves north and interacts with high pressure in the New England region, producing northeasterly winds. Known for powerful snowstorms and blizzards, nor’easters can also cause coastal flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

Weather warnings have been issued across parts of Maryland.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory from 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Saturday for low-lying areas in Anne Arundel County. Ocean City is warning of hazardous weather conditions, including coastal flooding and dangerous surf conditions.

Caution on the roads

Drivers should be prepared for wind warnings, restrictions and potential temporary traffic holds at Maryland Transportation Authority bridges Sunday through Monday, including on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Drivers should use headlights during windy conditions and heavy rain, reduce speeds and allow additional braking distance.

Wind warnings are in effect during gusts over 30 mph. When wind gusts exceed 40 mph, some vehicles, such as empty box trailers, are not allowed to cross bridges.

Full wind restrictions are in effect when wind speeds and gusts exceed 50 mph. Automobiles, trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden trailers are still permitted to travel bridges. If wind speeds and gusts exceed 55 mph, however, the department may close a bridge for all traffic.