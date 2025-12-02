Drivers are facing slick roads Tuesday morning as a wintry mix makes its way through Maryland, with even colder weather on the way.

A low-pressure system from the west is moving onto the East Coast this morning, bringing snow and freezing rain to Central Maryland. Several school districts are closed or starting late, and crews were out early treating roads, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Officials urged drivers to slow down, allow extra time for travel and increase following distance between cars.

Steady, moderate rain is expected to continue through 2 p.m. in Baltimore, said Kyle Palazzi, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous-weather outlook for Central Maryland, where Interstate 95 cuts through parts of Montgomery, Howard, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Baltimore counties. A gale warning is also in effect from this afternoon through evening, with strong wind gusts possible near the bay.

An inch of snow and sleet could cover parts of Western Maryland, including Frederick and Carroll counties and parts of Baltimore and Harford counties. Parts of Allegheny and Garrett County could see 2-3 inches of snow, Palazzi said. The region is under a winter weather advisory for mixed precipitation and possible ice accumulations.

Temperatures will hover in the low 30s to the low 40s from Tuesday evening through Wednesday, Palazzi said. Thursday will get even colder, with a low of 24 degrees, and the weekend is set up to stay below freezing through Saturday night.

The storm system could bring some snow on Friday if it further develops, Palazzi said, but the chances of precipitation are low as of Tuesday.

“Something to keep an eye on for now,” Palazzi said.

Weather closings and delays

Several school districts announced delays and closures Tuesday morning. Public schools in Carroll, Cecil, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Baltimore counties are starting two hours late. Schools in Frederick and Harford counties are closed.

Garrett County also declared liberal leave for non-emergency essential employees until 11 a.m., and Howard County government also announced liberal leave through 10 a.m.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the “Holiday on Holliday”, a tree lighting event at City Hall, was postponed from Tuesday to Dec. 11.