Maryland school districts are announcing delays and closures as a wintry mix moves across the state Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service said it expects the winter weather to primarily affect areas west of Interstate 95
Here is a list of the schools that are delayed or closed on Tuesday. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
K-12
- Baltimore County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Carroll County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Cecil County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Frederick County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Harford County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Howard County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Montgomery County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Prince George’s County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
This story will be updated.
